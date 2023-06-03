Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home in convenient location of Stafford Landing subdivision, close to Southgate shops and restaurants near Fredericksburg Downtown, Rt-1, 17, I-95, MCB Quantico 20-25 minutes. Many updates throughout the house include LVP flooring on the main level, carpet upstairs, updated stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Finished basement with a bonus Room/Office, Stylish Barn Door, full new bathroom, carpeted living room and utility storage area. Gorgeous stamped concrete patio to enjoy your private and fully fenced in yard. HOA fee included in the rent amount covers trash pickup. High speed internet is available- Fios. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $3,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Spotsylvania detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a county woman who was found dead in the woods last weekend, court records show.
Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident early Sunday in which several homes were struck by gunfire, police said.
Several applications have been filed for multiple rezoning requests to allow the construction of data centers in Spotsylvania County.
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard early Monday morning from a cruise ship that was on its way back to Norfolk. Th…