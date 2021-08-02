 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $339,000

Here is your chance for this Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac. It is back on the market through no fault of my sellers. It has Beautiful landscaping with a large fenced in backyard. Three full baths, large open family room on lower level with a walk out to large patio and backyard. Spacious deck off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. This home has been very well maintained. Attached garage .

