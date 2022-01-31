5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $340,000

5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a spectacular corner lot. Fenced backyard with gorgeous deck. Stunning tile floors in the basement and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Bathroom in basement was gutted and remodeled in December 2021. New HVAC system installed 2010. Roof, hot water heater and all windows replaced in 2013. Seller will provide a one year 2-10 home warranty up to $650.