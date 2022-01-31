 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $340,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $340,000

5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a spectacular corner lot. Fenced backyard with gorgeous deck. Stunning tile floors in the basement and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Bathroom in basement was gutted and remodeled in December 2021. New HVAC system installed 2010. Roof, hot water heater and all windows replaced in 2013. Seller will provide a one year 2-10 home warranty up to $650.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert