5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $370,000

Wonderful family home. 4BR, 3BA, stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counters. Nice flat fenced backyard. Roomy lower level with nice size rec area and an additional room with closet and window that can be used as a 5th bedroom. New roof 2021, new HVAC 2018...Don't miss this one! .

