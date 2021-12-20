 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $370,000

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is ready for new owners. (5th bedroom NTC no window), 2 laundry rooms, one in basement and one on upper bedroom level area. Tons of space in this home! huge back yard with deck. Close to all shopping, minutes from the VRE and 95. Great location

