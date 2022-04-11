5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $449,000

Spacious Home, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths upper level. Primary Bedroom with private Bath with marble flooring, standing shower, double sink, whirlpool tub. Basement Area with 1 Bedroom with sitting area / closet. Rec Room and Storage Area and Utility room. Main Level features a gorgeous Living room with Bay Window and flows to the Dining Room with also a Bay Window. and then to the Kitchen area. Wonderful Family Room with Fireplace. New flooring throughout Home, New Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, newly installed electrical outlets, New Painting. **** Professional photos will be on Monday****