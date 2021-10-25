Great price for this beautiful, very solid, large home with over 3000 finished sq ft awaiting your family. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple hobby spaces. No hobby or small business is too large that this house cannot accommodate. Tall ceilings, lots of light, huge rooms, freshly painted and lovingly tended to, updated Kitchen and Baths, newer flooring, appliances, built in bookcases, two brick fireplaces, large finished attic space for anything you can imagine. Oversized 2 car garage. A "WOW" basement with tall ceilings and doors to the exterior. The unfinished portion of the basement makes a great workshop or studio. Built like they don't build them anymore. All located minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and situated in a lovely mature and quiet cul de sac, offering the beauty and privacy of a neighborhood with mature trees. Entrance from Route 3 or from Cowan Boulevard, making very convenient access for shopping, hospitals, and most other appointments. 5 minutes to train station. No HOA!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A fatal four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured at least three others Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County …
Developer says project will bring apartments, shopping—and eventually a movie theater—to North Stafford
Chrome-plated shovels were used Monday morning to break ground for The Garrison—a mixed-use community that the developer says will bring upsca…
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
Longtime fan follows his grandfather's advice and gives game show a spin.
Two men have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery last week at a Spotsylvania County convenience store.
The Spotsylvania man shot by a county deputy during a highly publicized incident on April 21 has filed a $26 million lawsuit against the deput…
A woman involved in an accident last week on U.S. 17 in Stafford County has died, authorities said.
Stafford supervisors have approved a $95 million mega-warehouse and distribution center along the Centreport Parkway corridor that’s expected …
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…