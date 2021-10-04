Great price for this beautiful, very solid, large home with over 3000 finished sq ft awaiting your family. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple hobby spaces. No hobby or small business is too large that this house cannot accommodate. Tall ceilings, lots of light, huge rooms, freshly painted and lovingly tended to, updated Kitchen and Baths, newer flooring, appliances, built in bookcases, two brick fireplaces, large finished attic space for anything you can imagine. Oversized 2 car garage. A "WOW" basement with tall ceilings and doors to the exterior. The unfinished portion of the basement makes a great workshop or studio. Built like they don't build them anymore. All located minutes from downtown Fredericksburg and situated in a lovely mature and quiet cul de sac, offering the beauty and privacy of a neighborhood with mature trees. Entrance from Route 3 or from Cowan Boulevard, making very convenient access for shopping, hospitals, and most other appointments. 5 minutes to train station. No HOA!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $475,000
