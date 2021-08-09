5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $475,000

A classic colonial in sought after Clearview Heights, just minutes to I-95, shopping, schools, the YMCA, the YMCA waterpark pool, downtown Fredericksburg and more. Located in a well established and mature neighborhood in a very convenient location, this 5 bedroom home features a traditional floor plan with 2 wood burning fireplaces, extra large lot, fenced backyard backing to trees, extended driveway and beautiful gardens. As you enter this home to the left is the formal dining room with Brazilian cherry floors. To the right is the formal living room/study with Brazilian cherry floors. Back through the hall is the family room with HUGE wood burning fireplace, bay window and door leading out to the large deck. To the left is a built in wet bar leading to the kitchen with brand new appliances, lots of counter space, skylights, an eat in area and access to the screened porch and the deck. The mudroom features the washer and dryer, a utility sink and access to the oversized 2 car garage as well as the stairway to the 5th bedroom above the garage. The upper level of this home features 5 bedrooms of ample size. The master suite features a walk-in closet, a standard closet, a bath with jetted tub, dual sinks and an updated shower. The hall bath features dual sinks and separate a shower/tub combo The finished basement features a rec area with a wood burning fireplace, a full size wet bar with refrigerator, a full bathroom, a bonus room that could be used as a 6th bedroom and a storage room. You've got to see this gem of a home before it's too late