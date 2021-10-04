MOVE IN READY in Stafford Lakes Village. This renovated home is ready for new owners and features many upgrades throughout. Luxury Vinyl plank floors throughout the main level and upper level. 5 True bedrooms and 3.5 updated bathrooms. Finished basement with storage room and rec/room. Deck, patio and firepit. This house is just what you've been waiting for. As you enter the home, to the right is the formal dining room and to the left is the formal living room which opens to the Family room trough an arched doorway. The family room features a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen and eat-in area. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The laundry area is located off the kitchen. The garage features plenty of space for 2 vehicles and provides extra storage. The deck is accessible through a sliding glass door off the kitchen and is built for entertaining with a beautiful patio, featuring a retaining wall for seating and a fire pit. Upstairs, the primary suite features a walk-in closet with window and a renovated bathroom with a HUGE shower, dual sink vanity, large tub and updated lighting. The other 3 bedrooms feature nice size closets and share an updated hall bath. The lower level features a true 5th bedroom and full bathroom with another HUGE shower. This lower level also features a movie/rec-room and a finished storage area.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $480,000
