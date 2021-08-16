Welcome home to 50 Royal Crescent Way in Stafford Lakes! A beautiful 3 story colonial with so much to love! Main level is open and airy with 9+ft ceilings, natural light pouring in, hardwood floors throughout, living room with sparkling tile fire place. and modern grey & white kitchen. Right off the kitchen and dining is a great back deck with large fenced in yard to enjoy. Upstairs the spacious primary bedroom is a retreat with soaking tub and shower en suite complete with generous walk-in closet. 3 more bedrooms upstairs, all with great natural light and modern lighting. Bedroom level laundry with floating wood shelves. Fully finished basement to enjoy as well with additional bedroom and full bathroom, great for in-law or guests! This is a great community with lots of amenities to enjoy, including sport courts, sidewalks, walking paths, tennis courts, tot lots, a community pool, and more! We welcome you to come inside, fall in love, and make an offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $480,000
- Updated
