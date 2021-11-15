 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $480,000

Welcome to this beautiful home situated on a large cul-de-sac homesite. The open floor plan invites you in from the moment you step into the front door. The main level is open and perfect for entertaining. Celebrate the holidays in this wonderful kitchen with a double oven, cooktop and island with lots of space to cook and spread out. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms with 2 full baths and there is an additional large bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. The large recreation room in the basement is perfect for Sunday Super Bowl or the perfect birthday party. From the basement you can step out to the large rear fenced yard for lots of room to play. The home was recently painted and made ready for the next family to create some special memories. Roof was installed March 2018 with 7 years left on warranty. Don't miss out on this gem.

