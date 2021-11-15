Welcome to this beautiful home situated on a large cul-de-sac homesite. The open floor plan invites you in from the moment you step into the front door. The main level is open and perfect for entertaining. Celebrate the holidays in this wonderful kitchen with a double oven, cooktop and island with lots of space to cook and spread out. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms with 2 full baths and there is an additional large bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. The large recreation room in the basement is perfect for Sunday Super Bowl or the perfect birthday party. From the basement you can step out to the large rear fenced yard for lots of room to play. The home was recently painted and made ready for the next family to create some special memories. Roof was installed March 2018 with 7 years left on warranty. Don't miss out on this gem.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board has directed staff to begin removing books that contain “sexually explicit” material from library shelves…
Hundreds of Aquia Harbour residents are demanding that the fired police chief of the North Stafford residential community be reinstated.
A young man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Stafford County convenience store early Thursday, police said.
A Colonial Forge High School drama teacher has been charged with three felony offenses accusing him of improper online communications with an …
Amazon announced it will occupy a large fulfillment center along Centreport Parkway in Stafford County that the e-commerce giant said will bri…
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
A Stafford man who assaulted his live-in girlfriend last year and shoved a gun into her mouth while threatening to kill her was ordered Friday…
Keep up with all the Fredericksburg-are high school football playoff scores right here as we update them throughout the night.
Once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores as they get posted.
Dr. Nimali Fernando, also known as Dr. Yum, said many families have been waiting for the moment COVID-19 vaccines were available to younger children.
Fredericksburg police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting incident that took place outside a home in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue.