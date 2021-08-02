5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $485,000

WOW! need space? This 5 bed 2.5 bath home with over 4,000 finished Sqft at the end of a culdesac which is ready for you to call home. Come see this well kept home with tons of new upgrades, Granite counters, SS appliances, Brand New HVAC and hot water heater, Brand new LPV flooring , brand new carpet and finished basement with a huge game room, HUGE loft area and enjoy the fully fenced yard with the great deck for entertaining. Beautiful Wainscoting, and molding in the dining room. You will not be disappointed in this amazing home, perfect location to the VRE, Commuter lots and all shopping.