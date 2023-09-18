Peaceful retreat at the end of a cul de sac in Lee's Hill South is waiting for you. MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY BEDROOM WITH UPGRADED BATH!! This amenity rich neighborhood is convenient to everything. Virginia Railway Express, Hospital, Publix, Lowes and Target are all 9 minutes away. The neighborhood boosts pools, tennis, walking trails, basketball, golf, tot lot and more!! Three car garage with extra storage is HUGE. New carpeting & painting throughout. 2023 Hall bath upstairs upgraded, 2020 - new fridge & dishwasher. 2018 Roof with New Wide Gutters and Gutter Guards. Champion Windows with Conveying Warranty Installed in 2015. Primary Bath Remodeled in 2015. Basement with full bath is only accessible from exterior. The perfect space for privacy as an apartment, workspace, or studio. Crawl space area thoroughly covered with vapor barrier for extra storage potential as well. Deck off the kitchen feels like a tree house! No mowing in the backyard. The front yard's dogwoods, Japanese maples and cherry trees will bloom beautifully in the spring and add more privacy as you enjoy the sitting space tucked away in front yard oasis. Come and see what this house has in store for you!!