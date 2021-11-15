WONDERFUL CHESAPEAKE w/ FAB VIEW OF WOODS FROM EITHER THE 4 SEASONS ROOM OR TREX DECK * LIVING ROOM & PRIMARY BEDROOM HAVE THE SAME BEAUTIFUL VIEW * INTERCOM SYSTEM & CENTRAL VACUUM THRU-OUT * MAIN LEVEL HAS A FRONT AREA WHICH CAN BE USED AS AN APARTMENT: BEDROOM w/WALK-IN CLOSET, SITTING ROOM w/CLOSET (CAN BE USED AS BEDROOM , TOO) , FULL BATH * SEPARATE FORMAL DINING RM * LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN w/ SCADS OF PANTRY SPACE, BREAKFAST BAR & NOOK * LIVING ROOM HAS A NATURAL GAS FIREPLACE WITH MANTEL * LL HAS A HUGE FAMILY RM, BEDROOM, FULL BATH, HOBBY RM WHICH IS SECURED WITH AN ALARM AND LARGE SAFE & WORK TABLES * HVAC & HOT WATER HEATER APPROX. 3 YRS. OLD, ROOF 4 YEARS OLD * LOFT AREA HAS A BEDROOM, FULL BATH, DEN & OFFICE AREA * THIS IS A HOME YOU CAN SPREAD OUT IN ! Nestled in premier Active Adult Community, Falls Run (1 occupant must be 55). Amenities: Award winning clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, indoor heated pool, outdoor pool (both saltwater), tennis, pickle ball, bocci, shuffle board, horse shoes, meeting/party rooms, billiards, over 60 activities plus a meandering walking path! Join the fun!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $498,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board has directed staff to begin removing books that contain “sexually explicit” material from library shelves…
Hundreds of Aquia Harbour residents are demanding that the fired police chief of the North Stafford residential community be reinstated.
A young man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Stafford County convenience store early Thursday, police said.
A Colonial Forge High School drama teacher has been charged with three felony offenses accusing him of improper online communications with an …
Amazon announced it will occupy a large fulfillment center along Centreport Parkway in Stafford County that the e-commerce giant said will bri…
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
A Stafford man who assaulted his live-in girlfriend last year and shoved a gun into her mouth while threatening to kill her was ordered Friday…
Keep up with all the Fredericksburg-are high school football playoff scores right here as we update them throughout the night.
Once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores as they get posted.
Dr. Nimali Fernando, also known as Dr. Yum, said many families have been waiting for the moment COVID-19 vaccines were available to younger children.
Fredericksburg police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting incident that took place outside a home in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue.