5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $498,800

WONDERFUL CHESAPEAKE w/ FAB VIEW OF WOODS FROM EITHER THE 4 SEASONS ROOM OR TREX DECK * LIVING ROOM & PRIMARY BEDROOM HAVE THE SAME BEAUTIFUL VIEW * INTERCOM SYSTEM & CENTRAL VACUUM THRU-OUT * MAIN LEVEL HAS A FRONT AREA WHICH CAN BE USED AS AN APARTMENT: BEDROOM w/WALK-IN CLOSET, SITTING ROOM w/CLOSET (CAN BE USED AS BEDROOM , TOO) , FULL BATH * SEPARATE FORMAL DINING RM * LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN w/ SCADS OF PANTRY SPACE, BREAKFAST BAR & NOOK * LIVING ROOM HAS A NATURAL GAS FIREPLACE WITH MANTEL * LL HAS A HUGE FAMILY RM, BEDROOM, FULL BATH, HOBBY RM WHICH IS SECURED WITH AN ALARM AND LARGE SAFE & WORK TABLES * HVAC & HOT WATER HEATER APPROX. 3 YRS. OLD, ROOF 4 YEARS OLD * LOFT AREA HAS A BEDROOM, FULL BATH, DEN & OFFICE AREA * THIS IS A HOME YOU CAN SPREAD OUT IN ! Nestled in premier Active Adult Community, Falls Run (1 occupant must be 55). Amenities: Award winning clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, indoor heated pool, outdoor pool (both saltwater), tennis, pickle ball, bocci, shuffle board, horse shoes, meeting/party rooms, billiards, over 60 activities plus a meandering walking path! Join the fun!

