5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $499,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS! The Drew features a family-friendly open floor plan with a spacious combined Great Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom Suite, including a generous walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. Three additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a laundry room are also included upstairs. The basement is finished with a Rec Room, Den, and Full Bath.

