Brick Colonial with a Brand New Roof!!! Inside this gorgeous home boasts nearly 5000 sq ft of living space. From the main entrance the door opens to a two story ceiling with classic colonial columns in a formal sitting area paired with formal dining, Then into the Huge kitchen with flattop cook surface, double hung wall ovens and a massive center island to cool down all of your baked goodies. Updated with Stainless Fridge and Dishwasher. New garbage disposal. Adequate pantry space alongside breakfast area open to the living area with gas fireplace. Up the generously wide stairs into another open loft which breaks off into the Owners Suite, ensuite, and walk in closet, the size alone, of these 3 rooms is sure to impress, Besides the Laundry room with additional storage room, You will find Three other bedrooms ,and one full bath on the upper level. Basement was recently finished with 5th NTC Bedroom, full bath, bar, recreation room, and storage rooms. Home is being sold with 1 year Home Warranty!! Perfectly Located in Fredericksburg in a highly Desired Neighborhood, amenities include, swimming pool, sidewalks, walking trails, basketball, tennis courts, club house. Close to Shopping, VRE, Commuter Lots, This house is a must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $499,900
