5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $520,000

Motivated Sellers! pride of ownership here! This wonderful 5 bed 3.5 bath home with 2 walk in closets in the owners suite. This home is ready for new owners just in time for the holidays! almost 4,000 finished sqft , tons of up grades within the last 2-3 years which includes, brand new roof, completely updated kitchen to include cabinets and quartz counters, SS appliances, tile flooring, LPV Flororing, hot water heater, fresh paint, new carpet in basement and much more. Huge finished basement with 5th bedroom (NTC), with tons of space Walk to VRE and minutes from I95, and easy commute to Quantico.

