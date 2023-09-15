Welcome home to this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house located in the sought after neighborhood of Lee's Hill South (Colechester Village). From the moment you enter, you'll be greeted by a living room/study that opens up to a family room with French doors. Also off the foyer is an inviting dining room with hardwood floors and an open kitchen/family room combo where you can entertain friends and family. The kitchen includes updated smart appliances, tons of counter and cabinet space, an island with breakfast bar, and even a mudroom leading to the oversized 2 car garage with service door to the backyard and a new garage door and garage door opener. The mudroom is equipped with built-in cubbies for added convenience and organization for all your bags, coats, hats, keys, etc! On the upper level, relax in your oversized primary suite equipped with sitting area and renovated bathroom featuring a tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. The additional 3 bedrooms on the upper level are very generous in size with large closets. The finished basement features 3 seperate spaces and a full bathroom in addition to the laundry room. These spaces can be used for many different uses to include another bedroom (Not to code), office space with built in bookshelves, game room, theatre room, rec room and more. From the kitchen, step outside onto your flat backyard oasis complete with stone patio & trees! Enjoy access to neighborhood amenities such as pool, tennis courts walking paths & public golf course plus close proximity to hospitals, shopping, grocery stores, schools (both public and private) the VRE commuter train & lots - it's all here waiting for you to enjoy! Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity!