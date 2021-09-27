Perfectly located near the front of the commuter convenient Stafford Lakes but set back on a private lot backing to nature. Over 4,000 finished sqft with a full lower level apartment/in-law suite. This stunning colonial has 5 BR and 3.5BA, hardwood floors throughout the 1st AND 2nd floors, a huge master BR with 2 walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen open to a family room with a cozy fireplace and a large sunny breakfast room that opens to the back deck. There is also a formal dining room and an elegant front room that can be used as an office. There is a full laundry room in the basement as well as a main level room with laundry hook-ups. Stafford Lakes is close to shopping, commuter and Slug lots and highly ranked schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Friday to Wednesday, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center requested that emergency patients be taken to another hospital.
A 22-year-old man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County late Thursday, police said.
A high-speed chase that began on State Route 3 in Orange County on Friday night ended near Fredericksburg with the driver who was being pursue…
Stafford supervisors voted 6-0 to keep Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project out of the county’s public schools.
A man accused of shooting into a Spotsylvania County residence last week had been to the same house three times that morning looking for a man…
Owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera have signed a contract to buy the building on Princess Anne Street they have been renting since 2019 from Battle Creek Construction’s partners.
Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 has been more lethal to men than women.
A Stafford County man is accused of improperly touching a 10-year-old girl inside a Woodbridge store this week, police said.
Kayla Nicole Thomas kept her eyes cast downward, fixed on the table in front of her, as her relatives spoke Thursday about the heartbreak and horror of what Thomas had done to her young son.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: