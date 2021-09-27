5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $525,000

Perfectly located near the front of the commuter convenient Stafford Lakes but set back on a private lot backing to nature. Over 4,000 finished sqft with a full lower level apartment/in-law suite. This stunning colonial has 5 BR and 3.5BA, hardwood floors throughout the 1st AND 2nd floors, a huge master BR with 2 walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen open to a family room with a cozy fireplace and a large sunny breakfast room that opens to the back deck. There is also a formal dining room and an elegant front room that can be used as an office. There is a full laundry room in the basement as well as a main level room with laundry hook-ups. Stafford Lakes is close to shopping, commuter and Slug lots and highly ranked schools.