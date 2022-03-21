 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $529,900

LOCATION LOCATION!!! Beautiful Colonial with 3 finished levels in the Village of Idlewild. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped hardwood floors, and a large gourmet island. The morning room overlooks the trees in the rear and leads to a composite deck with stairs leading to a fully fenced yard. The 12-foot-high coffered ceiling and stone fireplace in the family room are gorgeous. Other great features of this home are the upstairs laundry room, primary bedroom suite w/tray ceiling, sitting room and spa bath. Finished recreation room in the basement and bedroom (not to code) with a full bath. Beautiful landscaping is complimented by an underground sprinkler system. So much to see and love about this home. The Village of Idlewild comes with many amenities to include a clubhouse with pool, fitness room, tot lots, walking trails, and tennis courts. The community is minutes from shopping, I95, VRE and downtown Fredericksburg.

