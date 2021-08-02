 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $550,000

Why wait to build when you can have this Barely lived in beauty! upgrades galore. Come see this well kept home. 4 beds 2.5 bath home with a finished basement, just add a the bathroom to make it complete rough in already there, tons of storage space. Kitchen has SS appliances, Granite counters, LPV on the main level, carpet with gas fireplace. Brand New Trex Decking for entertaining and a fully fenced yard. Nice loft/play area in the upper level or close it off to make a 5th bedroom, located at the end of the street near a culdesac. Great for commuters walk to the VRE. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/3/21 from 12-3

