5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $550,000

Unique cedar shakes home on over one acre in the much sought after Belmont Hills subdivision. Custom made draperies adorn every window in the home. Beautiful slate tile greets you when you open the front door. Wood burning fire place in the family room and wood burning stove in the basement. Only one owner. New roof November 2019. Water heater replaced 2012.

