The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. *Photos are of a similar model.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $566,000
