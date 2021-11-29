5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $574,900

Welcome to this cozy home that has been updated inside and out with quality details everywhere. Enjoy sitting on your front porch overlooking the beautiful front yard or relax on your spacious rear deck. The main level has hardwood floors throughout except for the new kitchen floors. There is an office to work from home, a formal living room, dining room, family room with a fireplace, and a newly renovated kitchen. The beautiful kitchen has new quartz countertops with a downdraft cooktop, wall oven, microwave, and refrigerator. The custom cabinets with rope trim and crown molding are absolutely beautiful. The upstairs has the master bedroom with a master bath that has a soaking tub and a separate shower. The large master suite has plenty of storage with multiple closets. There are three additional large bedrooms on the upper level. There is a 4th level/loft area with exercise equipment and tv that can stay with the home. The finished basement has a large 5th bedroom, kitchenette, full bath, sitting room, and a large family room that is set up with a large entertainment area. The exterior yard is beautifully lined with gorgeous landscaping and fruit trees. The setting is amazing but also close to everything for shopping, schools, hospitals, and travel. Don't let this one getaway.