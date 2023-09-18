Beautiful Colonial, 3 finished levels in the desirable Pelham's Crossing. Over 4,000 Sq. Fts. Master Bedroom on main floor with a cathedral ceiling, 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathrooms, wood floors in main floor, 9' ceilings, Formal Dining room, kitchen with granite counter tops and steal stainless appliances. Fully finished basement with a full bathroom and a room that can be used as an office. 2 car garage, but a total of approx. 4 parking spaces. New AC Unit, The property is fully Fenced with a large backyard that backing up to trees. Near to a shopping center, grocery store, pharmacy, Gas station and Downtown Fredericksburg. This Property is being sold AS IS.