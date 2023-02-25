This is the One! Amazing Home offers Contemporary living spaces along with a Refined venue for Entertaining. The Hemingway showcases sleek Craftsman lines with an Open and Bright floor plan. The Meticulous selection of the Finest finishes throughout the Home creates a sophisticated yet inviting Atmosphere, Certain to Impress! This Lovely Home features 9' ceilings greeting you when you walk in, off from the hallway is a Spacious Office/ Den or Library with doors for privacy, proceed to the Heart of the Home, The Open Floorplan welcomes you with Large Family room, Beautiful Grand gourmet kitchen, Great center island perfect for Family gatherings, Full walk-in pantry, Cambria Quartz counters and cutting-edge appliances, including a French-door refrigerator, a five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, Built-in microwave and oven, Soft close cabinetry, white Subway tiled backsplash, a boastful 16 x 12 Sunroom/ Dining Area or Cozy Sitting room Perfect for drinking your Morning Coffee. The Entire First floor includes Luxury vinyl plank flooring. The second level boasts a Primary EnSuite with a Large walk-in closet, Dual sink vanity with white Quartz countertops and Spectacular Spa like Two Person Tiled shower. Three additional secondary bedrooms with plenty of Closet space, Loft area, a Full bath with Quartz countertop dual vanity, and a Sizable Convenient Laundry room finishes out the Second Floor. The Lower level has an Additional 5th Bedroom, Large walk-in closet, a Full Bath with Quartz countertop dual sink vanity and Large Rec/Exercise Room. Don't forget about the Spacious 2 Car Garage. New Post amenities include Rappahannock River waterfront park and pier access, a community pool, bath house, play areas, and the Publix Virginia Soccer Training Sportsplex. Close to the VRE, schools, shopping, entertainment, and medical. Come see why New Post on the Rappahannock is a Favorite place to live! Check out the Video too