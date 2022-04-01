The Hayden by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,511 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car sideload garage. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The Chefs kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an eat-in dining area. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The second level features the owners suite with a luxurious owners bath, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry room, and a spacious loft. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $595,990
