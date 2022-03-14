5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $630,000

One of a kind Custom Built Home! Walk into the open foyer and be amazed by the vaulted ceiling in the family room. Home features main level living with a bright and large full bathroom and 2 closets. There are three additional bedrooms on the upper level and an NTC bedroom in the basement. Hardwood Floors in the foyer, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen also has granite counters and tall kitchen cabinets. Walkout from the kitchen to a freshly rehabilitated deck. Bring your biggest big-screen TV to the huge basement that also has space for your pool table, game room toys and other entertainment equipment. Walk out of the basement onto a second deck and do your grilling or just sit and enjoy the privacy. Stamped concrete walkway and more. Make sure that you visit the reservoir at the end of West Rocky Run Road.