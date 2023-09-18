Active in Stafford Lakes Village! House is situated on one of the LARGER lots in the neighborhood, located on a CUL DE SAC and LAKE MOONEY RESERVOIR is its backyard. This neighborhood is known for its amenities and convenient location. Quick access to I95 and a multitude of stores. Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking paths, and playgrounds. With 5 large bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms (2nd bedroom has ensuite bath) spread across three finished levels, this spacious residence offers comfortable living with open floor plan for kitchen and great room. The home features a sunroom that offers an abundance of natural light, a large kitchen, a family room with gas fireplace, a game room, large upper deck and patio below. Yard is landscaped and provides ample space for outdoor living. Solar panels installed in 2022, allow for a significantly reduced electric bill and they are barely noticeable! This home is ready for you to make it the perfect place to call home.