5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $650,000

Park like setting for this private home situated on 3.85 acres. Just gorgeous is what you'll say when you walk into this home. Main level features hardwood flooring throughout. Formal living & dining areas are ideal for entertaining. Cozy family room with wood burning fireplace - a perfect spot to unwind at the end of the day. Gourmet chef's kitchen features upgraded counter tops, stainless steel appliances and HUGE island- with plenty of counter space for your culinary work to begin! Main level full bathroom and laundry room. Door off kitchen leads to private deck with fenced in yard and tree line view. Two stair cases in this house allow you access to the upper level. Main staircase off foyer leads up to the bedroom level with three bedrooms and full bathroom. Primary suite on the upper level offers private bathroom and walk in closet. Additional 5th bedroom (hidden access through the primary suite closet) is an ideal play room/home office/bonus room with stairs that lead down to the main level. This private oasis offers plenty of space for you to enjoy nature- just minutes from your back door. Steps outside of the fence lead down to private fire pit area for you to enjoy all year long. Further down the path you will find access to the water- where you can fish & canoe. While situated off the beaten path, this home is located close to all that downtown Fredericksburg has to offer and major commuter routes.