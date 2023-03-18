Award-winning home design. The Finley is perfect for families of all sizes and has an open layout with tons of flexible space on a 1.5-acre homesite on public water. Located in a desirable location with easy access to travel routes and shopping, dining, and recreational activities. There is still time to personalize this home at our Design Studio. Ask about our interest rate buydown / alternate financing incentives.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $669,900
