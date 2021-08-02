5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $675,000

WELCOME HOME!! COME CREATE ENDLESS MEMORIES in this BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH HOME with 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath and over 4,300 finished sq. ft. on 3.29 acre in sought after ESTATES OF HARTWOOD! HARD TO FIND - 3 CAR GARAGE! Pride of Ownership and instant curb appeal!! Custom touches include: Kitchen w/ STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE, WALK-IN PANTY, DOUBLE OVEN with COOKTOP, HUGE EAT IN BAR and EAT-IN AREA for table which leads to LARGE OVERSIZED DECK overlooking Privacy! SOLID WHITE OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS on main level & upstairs. HUGE FAMILY ROOM off the kitchen with 2 Story Ceiling and gas fireplace- PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! SEPERATE Dining room! MAIN FLOOR Owners Suite with LUXURY BATH and OVERSIZED WALK IN CLOSET. PLUS 2 other bedrooms on main floor with FULL BATHS! The Upper Level has Spacious Bedrooms and RECREATION room for the POOL TABLE or GAMING ROOM! DAYLIGHT Basement has an additional 2400 sq. ft to finish with endless possibilities! Excellent STORAGE NOW!! 2021-2 New HVAC units, Come enjoy the PRIVATE LOT yet so close to QUANTICO, Commuter lots and I-95, route 1, and downtown Fredericksburg which include PARKS & BIKE / RUNNING TRAILS! NEW FREDNATS BASEBALL stadium in town! Come make this your new home!