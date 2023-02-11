Hushed Privacy. . . secluded . . . Your new home is nestled on 3.43 acres amongst trees and wildlife, yet secure and located just a short drive to Historic Downtown Fredericksburg! Life in "The Burg"... and Central Park shopping, restaurants, (one chef was just named the best mid-atlantic chef by the James Beard Foundation and to the popular show "Chopped") and entertainment! This is a highly sought after neighborhood and school district, Chancellor Elementary awarded The National Blue Ribbon, which is a program thru the U.S. Department of Education! Refresh your soul with peaceful walks or runs with your loved ones, or dogs and enjoy being surrounded by Hunting Run Reservoir and national parkland! (kayaking, canoes, non motorized boats and small sailboats allowed) Your custom On-Trend beautifully decorated and Immaculate American Heritage 2016 home, Elevation C, has unmatched quality, complete with 5 bedrooms, main level bedroom and 4 full baths with possible 6th bedroom in the walk-out basement! Neutral, soothing freshly painted decor! New Carpet upstairs with engineered hardwood floors and tile throughout the rest! Enter your dreamy creamy white & soft grey Gourmet Kitchen with New Bosch stainless steel Dishwasher and matching appliances, gorgeous grey/white granite countertops, soft touch cabinets, double wall ovens, under cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry with daylight, ceramic tile backsplash and recessed lights! A mudroom/laundry resides off of the kitchen! On the other side of the kitchen, you and your family, or dining guests, can migrate to the beautifully crafted 3 season low maintenance screened in porch and/or stone fire pit to surround yourself with the beauty of mother-nature in her full glory! A formal dining room with crown and chair molding is also a choice. The 3 car oversized garage was crafted for all of your toys! The kitchen opens to the family room, complete with cozy gas heatilator fireplace! If you work remotely, FIOS is available and french doors complete your office! Upstairs, the Primary Suite is spacious with two walk in closets. The primary bath is complete with ceramic tile shower and soaker tub! Details . . details . . . details . . . 9' ceilings up with 8' ceilings in the basement, crown and chair molding throughout, recessed lighting, new light fixture, grand 2 story foyer, 2 hot water heaters, dual heating with gas downstairs and electric upstairs, owned water conditioner, and alarm system . Downstairs, the finished part of the basement is complete with a full bath and recreation room/bedroom if needed! The unfinished portion of the french door walk-out basement possibilities abound ! Come outside with me! Besides the gorgeous 3 season screened porch and fire pit, there is a Ninja line, for those adventuresome budding daredevils, a basketball hoop, along with a playhouse and ..... the sellers had contemplated putting in a pool, so they called a pool company out to confirm where the pool can be built if desired! Call and see the joys life has to offer you before someone else does!