Beautiful very well taken care of home in the magnificent Estates of Chancellorsville with only $ 200 HOA quarterly. 5 bedrooms 4-1/2 baths , office, loft , game room , theater gym ( equipment in gym room to convey. whole house water softener, back up sump pump battery . You will never be bored in this home... 10-15 minutes to BJS and Costco, all shopping very near and did I mention Riverbend School district... Too many extras to mention.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $799,900
