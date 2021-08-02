5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $925,000

Location, location, location, this property is under contract with a home sale contingency and is available for showings. You are simply not going to find a waterfront property situated on almost 1.5 acres this close to downtown Fredericksburg and the commuter rail station. How often do you get the opportunity to live on our beloved Rappahannock River? Welcome home to the sunshine river house, 506 Leonard Drive, a pleasure from beginning to end. Sunbeams everywhere, this 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home has lots of space for all of your guests. Seller said the views, after all these years, still make her heart skip a beat. There are views from most every room in the home. This 4,128 sq ft home tucked away in a surprising enclave-with complete privacy, stunning views, boat launch area, landscaped grounds, multiple decks, and water views from the majority of windows. Hop in your canoe or kayak, as these owners have done many times, and paddle into town to attend your evening event, then float home under the stars. Just back from a hot day of boating or swimming? Jump into the outdoor shower before settling in for drinks on the deck just in time for sundown views. The property is filled with entertaining views of wildlife-deer, fox, nutria, beavers, eagles, ducks, herons, geese, kingfishers, turkeys and many other types of birds. Being this close to town and on the water is the best of all worlds. Did I mention the guest suite on the fourth floor of this spacious house is a complete self-sufficient guest quarters with its own bathroom, kitchen, and stunning views from a row of 13 windows. The current owners have used this as an air B&B space for a number of years and it is always in high demand if the new owners are so inclined (website available for viewing). The house also has 3 fireplaces, gas and wood burning. The roof was replaced in 2015 and has a multi zoned HVAC system. Public water and sewer. Fabulous kitchen area opening to the sunroom catching all the rays with a door leading to either the large deck or one of the three covered balconies. The colors will delight and you may feel you are in the tropics! Upon arrival, you are greeted by cheerful yellow shutters and a welcoming peach door-it is the sunshine house! As you enter into the foyer, take a left into an enormous great room with a fireplace-and of course river views. Take a right along a wall of windows splashing natural sunlight into the large kitchen area which is open to a seating area. Kitchen is fully updated with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Plenty of space for a large kitchen table, or wicker lounge furniture, whatever your style, this space can take it. Off of the kitchen is a home office and a separate cheerful laundry room. A door off the kitchen leads to the very large deck with awesome river views. You can be anywhere in this home and you will see the river. This house was built for views. It has 3 balconies, one on each level. For those that love bird watching this is a dream come true. Owner has set up a pulley system to feed the birds at incredible heights but a bird's eye view for you from the upper balcony. Did I say party? The lower level of the house was designed for fun, along with a large family room with a fireplace is a hidden door leading to the Tiki Room with a full bar and pool table. As many locals can attest, this is an excellent house to throw parties in with such a great floor plan. The home presents in excellent condition. Come see this beautiful home for yourself and be prepared to enjoy the changing view every day and melt into relaxation full time!