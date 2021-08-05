Your family will love to call this Super Spacious, 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home in sought after Hopyard Farm their new "Home Sweet Home"! The focal point of the kitchen is the HUGE center Island with sink. Granite Counter countertops with marble backsplash and loads of cabinets make this kitchen kinda heavenly! Double Door Pantry. Breakfast Area. The main level has an open design with a large living room and separate den. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms. The Primary bedroom has a very large, walk-in closet and full bath with shower. The lower level has a fantastic family room plus a 5th bedroom and full bath. There is also an unfinished area for storage. The back yard backs to the woods for added privacy and there is a delightful 16'x22' patio for entertaining! Agents - please see agent remarks. Additional home features include: Door bell camera, Backyard flood light and camera, side mount garage door (silent), overhead storage in the garage with room for expansion, Schlage combo locks on the front and storage door plus a newly installed radon remediation system.
5 Bedroom Home in King George - $429,900
