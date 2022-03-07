5 Bedroom Home in King George - $459,900

Coming Soon. Active for showings on March 4th! Super Spacious 5 Bedroom, 3. 5 Bath Colonial in popular Hopyard Farm. This three level home features a total of 4,648 sqft. The main level has a home office area with built-in shelves, open dining area, large kitchen with center island, granite countertops, living room with gas fireplace and laundry area. Upstairs has four bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and two walk-in closets. The lower level has a large family room plus a fifth bedroom and full bath. The basement has a walkout egress. This home has berber carpet in the living room, stairs and bedrooms that so its time for replacing. The house will also need some minor TLC and also painting. Great location with a lot that backs up to the woods and is near a cul-de-sac.