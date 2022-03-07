 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in King George - $459,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in King George - $459,900

Coming Soon. Active for showings on March 4th! Super Spacious 5 Bedroom, 3. 5 Bath Colonial in popular Hopyard Farm. This three level home features a total of 4,648 sqft. The main level has a home office area with built-in shelves, open dining area, large kitchen with center island, granite countertops, living room with gas fireplace and laundry area. Upstairs has four bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and two walk-in closets. The lower level has a large family room plus a fifth bedroom and full bath. The basement has a walkout egress. This home has berber carpet in the living room, stairs and bedrooms that so its time for replacing. The house will also need some minor TLC and also painting. Great location with a lot that backs up to the woods and is near a cul-de-sac.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert