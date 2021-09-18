5 Bedroom Home in King George - $499,900

!!!!!!!ALL CONTRACTS WILL BE PRESENTED TODAY 8/21/21 BY 5 PM!!! !!!NO HOA, NO HOA!! CUSTOM BUILT 1 OWNER HOME ON A 2.72 PARK LIKE SETTING ACRES. HUMOUNGOUS DECK (32X 16) TO ENJOY YOUR AFTERNOONS. 2 STORY ENTRANCE FOYER. 5 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 3.5 BATHS. 2 KITCHEN, 2 BUILT IN MICROWAVE, 2 REFRIGERATORS. 2 STOVE RANGE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 73 GALLONS HOT WATER HEATER, 5 CEILING FANS, HUMOUNGOUS STORAGE AREA UNDER DECK 16X12- RECENTLY UPDATED ALL FLOORS IN UPPER LEVEL