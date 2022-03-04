 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in King George - $669,000

Welcome home to this amazing custom home situated on 2.42 acres close to shopping, schools, and Dahlgren Naval Base, Pull into your nice long driveway to your 3 car side load garage for plenty of space for all the friends and family to visit. Step inside to large spacious rooms with an office that has built-in shelves that leads to a private porch for quiet mornings with coffee or an evening glass of wine. The dining room with 3 pc crown molding is big enough to sit the largest of families and has a nice custom butlers pantry that leads to the kitchen. Serving large meals in this kitchen will be easy and enjoyable with the upgraded soft close cabinets, granite counters, and a large island. The large family room has a surround sound built-in and a cozy fireplace for your cool evenings at home. Step out of the eat-in kitchen area to a large spacious deck with a gazebo to enjoy as you host all your friends and family and enjoy the wooded backdrop of mother nature. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms with 3 full baths. Two of the bedrooms share a bathroom (Jack and Jill) and the 3rd bedroom has its own ensuite. The large primary suite has a sitting room, double tray ceiling, and a double-sided fireplace. The large primary bathroom has a huge walk-in closet, a soaking tub by the fireplace, a large shower, and a private toilet room. When you head to the basement there are plenty of rooms for your liking. A large recreation room with surround sound built-in makes entertaining in the lower level feel like you are upstairs. There are tons of windows and light. You can have a wine room, exercise room, home school room and many more if you want. Pride of ownership is seen throughout. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.

