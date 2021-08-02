 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $399,900

5 Bed/ 4 bath home with spacious yard sits on 2.29 private acres. Kitchen boasts Beautiful NEW Quartzite countertops and stainless sink w/brushed nickel faucet. Abundant kitchen storage and counter space. Open concept Kitchen/family room walks out to fantastic Trex type deck. Perfect for large gatherings. Spacious MBR w/double vanity en suite on main. Laundry area and 3pcs bath off kitchen on main. UPLV - 2 BR, FB and computer/gaming area for kids or good office space. Llv Walkout offers huge entertainment space, 5th bedroom and full bath. Centrally located between Culpepper and Fredricksburg find your professionally landscaped new home. White Storage shed conveys. 50 AMP service installed for Hot tub at walkout.

News Alert