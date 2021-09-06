The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $428,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
A longtime King George resident and former chairman of the county School Board was convicted Thursday of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-…
Due to a high number of COVID cases, the high school in Spotsylvania County will be virtual for all students beginning Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 10.
After not getting any mail delivered to her home on Lovett Drive in Spotsylvania County for more than a week, Minda Roney decided to go to the…
{span}A Fredericksburg man was convicted on seven felony child pornography charges Tuesday, court records show.
Delivery vans bearing the Amazon logo will soon be a common sight along Stafford County’s Centreport Parkway and connecting roadways.
Alyssa Wallin was relaxing on her front porch on Matti Hill Court in Spotsylvania County with two loved ones and a friend the evening of Aug. …
A man who was killed in a June 26 shooting in Fredericksburg drove to the suspect’s house after having an argument with him over the phone, a …
"The Rock" has spoken, and the Rock says his Alabama doppelganger is “way cooler” than him, just so the millions — and millions — of his fans know.
City officials in Fredericksburg believe they have the authority to ignore history and the law by entangling themselves in the inner workings of a church and its doctrine to make decisions about who qualifies as a minister themselves, contrary to the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents.