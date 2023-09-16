Welcome to amenity rich Lake of the Woods! Not even a year old, this 5-bedroom, 2 full and 2 half-bathroom gem offers the perfect blend of luxurious living and modern convenience. Step inside and be amazed by the attention to detail. Gleaming wood floors guide you through the main level, creating an elegant and warm ambiance. The heart of the home is undoubtedly the beautiful kitchen, featuring exquisite granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and plenty of cabinet space for all your culinary needs. Upstairs, the upper level laundry room adds a level of convenience you'll appreciate daily. The primary bedroom suite is a true retreat. Additional spacious bedrooms ensure that everyone in the family has their own private space. The lower level of this home is fully finished and provides an ideal space for recreation, a home gym, or a home office. It also includes a half bath for added convenience. Outside, you'll find a deck and a spacious yard, perfect for outdoor gatherings, barbecues, or simply enjoying the peaceful surroundings of Lake of the Woods. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautifully appointed home in Lake of the Woods your own. Schedule a showing today and start living the life you've always dreamed of in your Next Home! Lake of the Woods is a gated community with a haven of amenities offering an unparalleled lifestyle for its residents and guests. Located minutes from WalMart, Food Lion, CVS, dining and more. Located approx. 15 miles west of Fredericksburg, east of Culpeper, and 65 miles from DC that offers a wealth of amenities for both land and lake lovers. The â€œLake Lifeâ€ offers watersports such as waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, wake surfing, and hydrofoiling. The â€œlake lifeâ€ also boasts fishing, kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding, or simply floating and relaxing. We also have ample things for the land lover. Pickelball, tennis, volleyball, baseball, soft ball, soccer, equestrian center, walking trails, and more, just to name a few. Surrounded by Civil War battlefields and other historic sites. LOW is located 15 miles west of Fredericksburg and 18 miles east of Culpeper. Lake of the Woods covers approx 2600 acres with 4260 lots and 2 lakes in a gated community with 24 hour security, a Fire and Rescue squad, a waterfront clubhouse with bar and dining areas, 2 pools, 5 park/playground areas , 8 beaches, a wedding venue, golf course clubhouse at our 18 hole PGA golf course, community center, walking trails, picnic and common areas, and so so so much more! Come see for yourself why so many people Live, Love, Low! NOTE: YOU MUST BE WITH A REALTOR IN ORDER TO GAIN ACCESS TO THIS GATED COMMUNITY UNLESS YOU ARE COMING TO AN OPEN HOUSE.