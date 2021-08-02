5 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $389,950

This home has been loved and improved from the day my clients moved in. Hardwood floors welcome you from the foyer. Living room and Dining room with carpet to the left and right of the foyer. Walk down the hall in to the family room and find Craftman batten board style paneling. Morning room/Breakfast Nook leads to the kitchen with island and new stainless appliances and double door pantry with new doors. Butlers pantry used for storage. Built in dog crate under stairway for small/toy dog. Upstairs offers primary room, 3 other bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Basement has been finished with a large Rec room, 5th bedroom with wide doorway, walk in closet, full bathroom with another walk-in closet and a huge storage room with built in shelves. Detached garage with direct entry from alley and a pedestrian door to access house. Fenced in rear yard with white pvc rails. This house is a must see! Has so much to offer your family!!