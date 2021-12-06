The Verona offers the space your family needs to grow, without compromise! Featuring 2,893+ sq. ft. of open-concept space, the main level includes a spacious kitchen with a large island for entertaining. The second level features four large bedrooms in each corner, a laundry room, and two full bathrooms. The top bonus level has a fifth bedroom and unfinished storage space. An exciting additional feature of this home is the in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
5 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $424,990
