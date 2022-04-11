5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $1,700,000

INSTANT EQUITY OF $128,000.00! PRIVATE ESTATE WITH A BIT OF TUSCANY. Classic Luxury on 15+ acres in private gated community. $1 MILLION DOLLARS spent on improvements renovations and landscaping! Custom made oversized wooden doors from Santa Fe', greet you as you enter into a gorgeous new courtyard sanctuary. An English garden includes lavender & sage, and other gardens stocked with honeybees, dragon flies, hummingbirds and more. All new bluestone walkways guide you through many entrances. The "Olde Meadows Tavern"� on the right, a true tavern, is the ultimate place to entertain family and friends. Hickory hardwood flooring and mahogany custom bar, with additional club chairs and tables is sure to impress. "It never closes and the drinks are free"�. Just to the left is the adorable guest house with Its own living quarters, tin roof, tiled floor, large windows & doors, and its own view of the courtyard. A center gate guides you down a long tree-lined bluestone pathway to a meditative setting, where you will find a beautiful modern stone fireplace with built-in seating. There's room for yoga mats, and/or roasting marsh mellows with the kids, a private oasis. The custom-made front door opens into an amazing and gorgeous home with all the amenities you could imagine. A gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island, all new appliances, new cooktop, two refrigerator drawers, built-in pot filler, and a large walk-in pantry, are only a few things that makes this kitchen so desirable. It's truly a chef's kitchen, with all your cooking needs within reach. The Grand Salon with brand new resurfaced hardwood floors and 25' trey ceilings is the heart of the home. Beautiful custom windows almost floor to ceiling, a gorgeous fireplace and new chandelier are all show stoppers. The dining room is surrounded with windows and French doors. There is so much natural lighting throughout the entire home. The large primary suite is on the main level offers a gas fireplace and access to an outdoor deck. The primary bath has a walk-in shower with double heads, jacuzzi, his and her closets and sinks, and windows with a door leading out to the sanctuary. The office on the main level is flanked with windows and french doors. A new washer and dryer will convey with the home, the laundry is on the main level. Upstairs has three bedrooms and two full baths. Each bedroom has its own special features. The walk-out lower level is where the fun continues! With a new state of the art private theater room with 4K projector. An exercise room, and a library like no other - with a 12,000 book capacity! A wine cellar and tasting room that can house 1960 bottles! An enormous entertainment / game room, and additional office/bedroom, full bath with urinal, and storage! The outdoor space continues to offer even more. Landscaping on the grounds has been updated, removed and replaced. Enjoy new Cherry trees, Cyprus, Quanza, Crepe myrtles, Avertines, Sycamore alley and more! All plantings have irrigation. Relax on the new oversized trex deck and watch the stars at night, or fish in your own private pond. All new Ac units in 2018, 1000 gallon propane tank that is owned not leased, All new exterior paint, New concrete driveway, ADT Security, 3 car garage, Music throughout the house, newer septic field and tank, This home has truly been turned into an estate, the owners took as much pride on the outside as they did on the inside! Horses allowed. Pool allowed. One hour to DC, Richmond, Charlottesville. 14 miles to I95, 11 miles to Fredericksburg. ZILLOW has Days on Market wrong! ZILLOW IS 120 DAYS OVER actual days on market!!! The home was taken off market for 4 months during the winter!