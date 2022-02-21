5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $599,000

Looking for a 5 bedroom home on over 2 acer private lot with many upgrades in Spotsylvania…This is the home for you! This home has a fully finished basement which can be used as an in-law suite or rental unit with a bedroom and walk-in closet, full-size kitchen with new refrigerator, pantry, living room, rec room and laundry room. Main level has an Open floor plan in main living area, hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, spacious main kitchen with breakfast nook, center island and large family room with gas fire place. Upstairs has all NEW carpet in August 2021, 4 bedrooms. One bedroom with an oversized closet, a Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a Master bathroom with his/her sink and garden tub. Oversized 2 car side load garage fully insulated and finished. Country porch and a 12X24 custom shed. Home completely set up for ADT security system, 4 Security cameras installed of the outside perimeters with monitor and recording box in the main Kitchen. Ring doorbell monitoring system and 2 Reverse Osmosis water filtration systems installed. All appliances conveys.