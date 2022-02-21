Looking for a 5 bedroom home on over 2 acer private lot with many upgrades in Spotsylvania…This is the home for you! This home has a fully finished basement which can be used as an in-law suite or rental unit with a bedroom and walk-in closet, full-size kitchen with new refrigerator, pantry, living room, rec room and laundry room. Main level has an Open floor plan in main living area, hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, spacious main kitchen with breakfast nook, center island and large family room with gas fire place. Upstairs has all NEW carpet in August 2021, 4 bedrooms. One bedroom with an oversized closet, a Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a Master bathroom with his/her sink and garden tub. Oversized 2 car side load garage fully insulated and finished. Country porch and a 12X24 custom shed. Home completely set up for ADT security system, 4 Security cameras installed of the outside perimeters with monitor and recording box in the main Kitchen. Ring doorbell monitoring system and 2 Reverse Osmosis water filtration systems installed. All appliances conveys.
5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a mon…
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
A young Spotsylvania County man who filmed his molestation of a 4-year-old boy last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison.
The special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors isn’t yet certified, but the leading can…
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A woman accused of leaving the scene after driving into the back of a school bus last week and stealing more than $1,900 from a county Walmart…
A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday night that started when he ran a red light, police said.
Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation s…
After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.