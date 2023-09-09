***MAJOR PRICE IMPROVEMENT*** Welcome to Your Dream Home! Unveiling an Exquisite Beauty in a Prime Cul-de-Sac Location! Prepare to be amazed by this stunning 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Hemingway model with a grand porch! Step inside and be greeted by an open-concept layout. This meticulously maintained home boasts upgraded features and custom touches throughout. Indulge in the spacious eat-in kitchen with a luxurious granite countertop center island, stainless-steel appliances, and a generous walk-in pantry. The adjoining sunroom offers endless possibilities for dining or relaxation. With high ceilings, abundant natural light, and stylish Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, this magnificent home exudes elegance. Upstairs, discover 4 roomy Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a versatile loft/playroom area. The lavish owner's suite is a true retreat, featuring an upgraded deluxe tile rain shower and a massive walk-in closet. The finished basement offers a carpeted recreation area, an additional bedroom, a full bathroom, and ample storage space. Step outside to the private backyard oasis, complete with a low-maintenance Trex composite Deck. Located in the sought-after Keswick community, enjoy a plethora of amenities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse, trails, sport fields , Potomac, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and North Anna rivers, Lake Anna State Park, and Blue Ridge Mountains and the Chesapeake Bay! The growing community also boasts a convenient location near 95, Route 1, only minutes from Spotsylvania Courthouse, battlefields, shopping, healthcare and all your needs dining, entertainment, and historic downtown Fredericksburg. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!