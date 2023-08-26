Welcome to your Dream Home! Why wait for new construction when this exquisite beauty already has so many upgraded & custom features on a large lot in an established prime cul-de-sac location offering rare-find features throughout! You must see this gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom popular Hemingway model with a welcoming porch and open concept. As you enter this meticulously maintained home, you will find a nice size den/office area with French doors to the right, leading to an open concept living room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen with an oversize granite countertop center island & double undermount kitchen sink, substantial walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplash and recessed lighting. Other unique characteristics in this exceptional home include an adjoining sunroom that can be used for large dining area or cozy living room, high 9+ ft ceilings with lots of natural light, neutral paint throughout the house and beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on the main level, programmable thermostat, Tankless water heater and Dual-pane, insulated windows with tilt-out feature, as well as a large 2 car garage and tons of storage closets! Walkout to a private lush backyard that is perfect for relaxing, entertaining & having BBQ's with family & friends on a low maintenance Trex composite Deck. Upstairs, you will find 4 spacious Bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, quartz countertops with double sinks, an airy loft/playroom area with gray Shaw carpet, and extra closet space next to a conveniently located laundry room with beautiful custom tile flooring! Wow, just wait until you see the lavish owner's suite featuring an impressive upgraded deluxe tile shower, and HUGE walk in closet. The basement is finished with an oversized carpeted recreation area, 5th large bedroom and 1 full bathroom as well as its own walkout patio door to the lovely backyard. In addition, plenty of storage rooms, including under the stairs storage space. Keswick is a rich amenity filled, sought after community that offers residents an abundance of local recreation opportunities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse, trails, sport fields , Potomac, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and North Anna rivers, Lake Anna State Park, and Blue Ridge Mountains and the Chesapeake Bay! The community also boasts a convenient location near 95, Route 1, only minutes from Spotsylvania Courthouse, battlefields, shopping, healthcare and all your needs dining, entertainment and historic downtown Fredericksburg. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!