Welcome to your Dream Home! This must see gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom popular Hemingway model by Richmond American Homes is ready for the new owner to move right in. Why wait for new construction when this 2021 exquisite beauty has so many upgraded & custom features in an already established prime cul-de-sac location and offers rare-find characteristics throughout! As you enter this meticulously maintained home, you will find a nice size den/office area with French doors leading to an open concept living room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen, oversize granite countertop center island & double undermount kitchen sink, substantial walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplash and recessed lighting. Other unique features in this lovely home include a welcoming porch, adjoining sunroom that can be used for large dining area or cozy living room, high 9+ ft ceilings with lots of natural light, neutral paint throughout the house and beautiful LVP Flooring on the main level, programmable thermostat, Tankless water heater and Dual-pane, insulated windows with tilt-out feature, 2 car large garage. Tons of storage closets are just some of this homes rare find extras. Enjoy a quiet private backyard wooded view on the added low maintenance Trex composite Deck, perfect for entertaining and summer BBQ's with family and friends. Upstairs, there are 4 spacious Bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, quartz countertops with double sinks, an airy loft/playroom area with gray Shaw carpet and extra closet space next to a conveniently located laundry room with beautiful custom tile flooring! Wow, just wait until you see the lavish owner's suite featuring an impressive upgraded deluxe tile shower, and HUGE walk in closet. The finished basement is perfect for in law suite or rental potential with having a carpeted recreation area, 1 large bedroom and 1 full bathroom as well as its own walkout patio door to the lovely backyard. In addition, 2 ample size storage rooms, under the stairs storage area and another laundry washer & dryer set! Keswick is a rich amenity filled, sought after community that offers residents an abundance of local recreation opportunities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse, trails, sport fields , Potomac, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and North Anna rivers, Lake Anna State Park, and Blue Ridge Mountains and the Chesapeake Bay! The community also boasts a convenient location near 95, Route 1, only minutes from Spotsylvania Courthouse, battlefields, shopping, healthcare and all your needs dining, entertainment and historic downtown Fredericksburg. MAJOR PRICE IMPROVEMENT! SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!